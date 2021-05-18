Insider Selling: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
FNF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 42,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
