Insider Selling: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FNF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 42,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

