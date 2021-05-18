Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vincent T. Marchesi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $537,122.13.

EXEL traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $25.24. 848,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,301. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $5,190,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Exelixis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Exelixis by 10.8% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,563,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

