Insider Selling: Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Sells 3,215 Shares of Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,535.99.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock traded up C$0.28 on Tuesday, hitting C$35.53. The company had a trading volume of 290,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,477. Canadian Utilities Limited has a twelve month low of C$29.96 and a twelve month high of C$35.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$881.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (up from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.25.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.