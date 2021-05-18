Insider Selling: Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Sells 3,215 Shares of Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,535.99.
Shares of Canadian Utilities stock traded up C$0.28 on Tuesday, hitting C$35.53. The company had a trading volume of 290,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,477. Canadian Utilities Limited has a twelve month low of C$29.96 and a twelve month high of C$35.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$881.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
