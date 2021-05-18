Insider Selling: Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Director Sells 96,800 Shares of Stock

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 96,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total value of C$194,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 520,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,045,602.

Clive Thomas Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 33,700 shares of Calibre Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$67,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 1,400 shares of Calibre Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total value of C$2,814.00.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CXB shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

