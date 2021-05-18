Insider Buying: Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $19,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,481.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qumu Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Qumu by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 32.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on QUMU shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Qumu in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.