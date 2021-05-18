Insider Buying: Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) CFO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KBAL stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KBAL shares. B. Riley started coverage on Kimball International in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kimball International by 45.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

