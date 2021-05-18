Insider Buying: Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) insider Eric Streitberg acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Buru Energy Company Profile

Buru Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Western Australia. The company operates through Oil, Gas, and Exploration segments. It holds interests in a portfolio of petroleum exploration permits covering an area of approximately 5.4 million gross acres located in Canning basin in the southwest Kimberley region of Western Australia.

