Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Trading Up 9.1%

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD)’s share price was up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Inrad Optics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INRD)

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies in the United States. The company provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; precision metal optics; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors, as well as opto-mechanical design and assembly services.

