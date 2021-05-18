InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on INNV. Barclays began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $162,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $371,000.

INNV stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 1,611.96% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

