Inlet Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $223.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

