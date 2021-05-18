Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

NGVT stock opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.57.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

