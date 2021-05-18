Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 8,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of -131.78 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

