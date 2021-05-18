Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Incitec Pivot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incitec Pivot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of INCZY opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Incitec Pivot has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

