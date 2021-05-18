Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Incitec Pivot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incitec Pivot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of INCZY opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Incitec Pivot has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

