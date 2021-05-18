Incitec Pivot Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:IPL)

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

