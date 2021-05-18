Incitec Pivot Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:IPL)

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Incitec Pivot Company Profile
