Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,030.00

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and last traded at GBX 1,014 ($13.25), with a volume of 6788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,002 ($13.09).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 922.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 770.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43.

In other news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total value of £12,780 ($16,697.15).

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

