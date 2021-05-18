IFP Advisors Inc Sells 787 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 219,768 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.04.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

