IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 350 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Post were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Post by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,907.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.56.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

