IFP Advisors Inc Has $125,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $106.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.