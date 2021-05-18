IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 161.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 88.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 451.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the period.

Shares of DIV opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $20.38.

