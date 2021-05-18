IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,512 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

