IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,400 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 117.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of SPHD opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

