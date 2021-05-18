IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 9,869 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 458.5% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.