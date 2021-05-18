IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.23 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,719.76, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

