IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.08 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 10.0% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,571,000 after purchasing an additional 130,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 58.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,134,000 after buying an additional 142,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.47.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.