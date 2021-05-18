IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 54,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 448,388 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 943,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,082,000 after purchasing an additional 211,083 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

