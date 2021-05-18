IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 12,709 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,145,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,937,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.26.

Shares of OXY opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

