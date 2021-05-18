IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given New $34.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.20.

IDYA stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $653.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

