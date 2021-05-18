Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Makes New $354,000 Investment in Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CRAK opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32.

