Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Makes New $354,000 Investment in Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Posted by on May 18th, 2021 // Comments off

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CRAK opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.