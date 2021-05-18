iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. iBio has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on iBio in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

