IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IBIBF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on IBI Group from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.56.

OTCMKTS IBIBF opened at $8.85 on Monday. IBI Group has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

