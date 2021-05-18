Ian Charles Dundas Purchases 15,000 Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.75 per share, with a total value of C$116,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 259,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,013,853.

Ian Charles Dundas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.41 per share, with a total value of C$111,150.00.

TSE ERF traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,584. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$7.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.16.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.4800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.20.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

