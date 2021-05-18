Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $859.58 million.

Shares of HURN stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.21. 1,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,271. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -277.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $35,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,013,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,050.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,574. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

