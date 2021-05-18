Humana (NYSE:HUM) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.45.

Shares of HUM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $449.46. 1,126,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a 52-week low of $365.06 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.85. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

