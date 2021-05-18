Human Investing LLC Sells 319 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $194.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.45 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.29.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

