Human Investing LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Human Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,807 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after buying an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after buying an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,198,000.

SCHA opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.87. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

