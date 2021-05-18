Human Investing LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Human Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 302,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

SPGI stock opened at $374.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.40 and its 200-day moving average is $343.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

