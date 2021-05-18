H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as C$15.71 and last traded at C$15.69, with a volume of 157358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.55.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.29.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$118,441.00. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$154,039.80. Insiders sold 28,382 shares of company stock valued at $398,481 over the last 90 days.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.