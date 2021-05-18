H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at CIBC

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.29.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN opened at C$15.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.74. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$8.63 and a twelve month high of C$15.68. The firm has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.14.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$154,039.80. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,200. Insiders have sold 28,382 shares of company stock worth $398,481 in the last 90 days.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

