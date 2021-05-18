Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,660 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,183,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,228 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

