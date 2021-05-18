Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

