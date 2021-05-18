Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Increases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises 1.9% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $11,654,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after buying an additional 73,806 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,148,000 after buying an additional 33,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $409,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $183.54 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $79.46 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.