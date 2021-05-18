Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $3.33 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,508 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $390.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.95.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.