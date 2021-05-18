Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Acquires 231 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 8.0% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $271.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.