HOQU Market Cap Tops $587,678.19 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. HOQU has a market capitalization of $587,678.19 and approximately $2.83 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOQU has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00094436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00022556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.55 or 0.01493131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00118818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00063668 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.