Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will report ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Homology Medicines posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%.

FIXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $365.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

