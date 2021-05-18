Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hollywood Bowl Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

BOWL stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 230 ($3.00). 155,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,326. The company has a market capitalization of £392.35 million and a P/E ratio of 255.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hollywood Bowl Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 208.50.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

