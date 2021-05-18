Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.80.

HIBB opened at $82.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $84.46.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $864,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

