Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Announces Earnings Results

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,716.85% and a negative return on equity of 328.07%.

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSDT. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.