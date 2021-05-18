Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.80 million.

Several research firms recently commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

HLIO stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.83. 97,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,610. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $79.10.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

