Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HL opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.20, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308,777 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,413,000 after purchasing an additional 898,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

